New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUR. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 227,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 34,620 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 26,563 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 51,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Johnson Rice cut Murphy Oil from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.08.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average is $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $43.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Murphy Oil

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.