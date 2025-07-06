New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 957.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Price Performance

IDCC opened at $224.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.18 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.36.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.03%.

In related news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total value of $137,240.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,194,633.91. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $156,675.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,930.72. This represents a 10.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,762 shares of company stock worth $822,994 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

