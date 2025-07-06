New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.38 Million Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 495.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 13,900.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,103,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in MarketAxess by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.78.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MKTX opened at $221.68 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.84 and a 52-week high of $296.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.03 and its 200-day moving average is $216.01.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $208.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.