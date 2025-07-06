New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.49 Million Stake in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Repligen were worth $6,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Repligen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,521 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $3,066,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGEN. Wall Street Zen downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Repligen from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.83.

Repligen Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $127.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.02, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 5.79. Repligen Corporation has a 1 year low of $102.97 and a 1 year high of $182.52.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $169.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

