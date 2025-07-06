New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.67 Million Stake in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Masimo were worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MASI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,097,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,338,509,000 after buying an additional 1,340,836 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Masimo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,454,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,807,000 after buying an additional 1,094,647 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Masimo by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,735,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $286,823,000 after buying an additional 943,001 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 1,276.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 947,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $156,604,000 after buying an additional 878,587 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 8,847.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 347,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,472,000 after buying an additional 343,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $167.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.46. Masimo Corporation has a 1-year low of $101.61 and a 1-year high of $194.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.12. Masimo had a positive return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.28, for a total transaction of $1,632,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 24,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,804.16. This trade represents a 29.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. BTIG Research set a $193.00 price target on shares of Masimo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

