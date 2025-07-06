New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in UGI were worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UGI. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in UGI by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 18,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of UGI by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of UGI by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 27,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Stock Down 0.1%

UGI stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. UGI Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.41. UGI had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on UGI. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

