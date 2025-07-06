New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,300 Shares of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in GATX were worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GATX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in GATX by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX by 337.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GATX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the first quarter worth $1,235,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,149,000 after purchasing an additional 75,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GATX news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.66, for a total value of $2,929,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,916.88. The trade was a 64.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $278,856.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,262.56. This trade represents a 34.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

GATX Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:GATX opened at $159.50 on Friday. GATX Corporation has a 52 week low of $127.70 and a 52 week high of $168.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.43 and its 200-day moving average is $154.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.16.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. GATX had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GATX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on GATX from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

About GATX

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

