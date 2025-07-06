New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 115.7% during the first quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 46.1% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 89,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,676,000 after acquiring an additional 28,230 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,236 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $861,845.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,777 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,294.20. The trade was a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on FCN shares. Truist Financial downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of FCN stock opened at $164.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.19. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.75 and a 52-week high of $243.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.70 and its 200 day moving average is $172.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $898.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

