New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,446 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,158,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,136,938,000 after acquiring an additional 60,497 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,076,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $752,508,000 after acquiring an additional 335,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,787 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,067,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,029,000 after buying an additional 169,640 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,034,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,910,000 after buying an additional 151,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total value of $72,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,385.33. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE:CRL opened at $157.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.50. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $254.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -241.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $984.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CRL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.85.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

