New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,874 Shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,646,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,112,511,000 after purchasing an additional 58,066 shares in the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. JANA Partners Management LP now owns 7,131,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,587,000 after buying an additional 1,302,585 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $423,270,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,477,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $232,330,000 after buying an additional 735,901 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,436,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,065,000 after buying an additional 48,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 5.74%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

LW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price target on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.73.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

