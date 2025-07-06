Nocopi Technologies (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Stock Price Up 10.1% – Should You Buy?

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Free Report) rose 10.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Nocopi Technologies Trading Up 10.1%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.

About Nocopi Technologies

Nocopi Technologies, Inc develops and markets specialty reactive inks for applications in the educational and toy product markets, and technologies for document and product authentication. The company offers specialty inks for coloring books, activity kits, play sheets, single use place mats, greeting cards, board games, promotional products, or other paper-based applications; and anti-counterfeiting and anti-diversion technologies and products for various applications in the authentication of documents having intrinsic value, such as merchandise receipts, checks, travellers' checks, gift certificates, and event tickets, as well as product labelling and packaging services.

