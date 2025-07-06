Northwest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 91 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,991,919.84. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $179.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JMP Securities raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.