NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Lifted by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,028,241 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,090 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 5.3% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $111,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Variant Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $2,272,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock worth $584,414,209. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $159.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $160.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

