Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Price Up 34% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) rose 34% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 850,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 686% from the average daily volume of 108,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Up 34.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.88 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frank Giustra sold 1,629,500 shares of Oceanic Iron Ore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$342,520.90. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,749,949 shares of company stock valued at $368,344. 107.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

