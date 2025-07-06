Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Price Up 34% – What’s Next?

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) traded up 34% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34. 850,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 686% from the average session volume of 108,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Oceanic Iron Ore Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$36.88 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Get Oceanic Iron Ore alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Oceanic Iron Ore news, insider Frank Giustra sold 1,629,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$342,520.90. Insiders sold a total of 1,749,949 shares of company stock valued at $368,344 over the last quarter. 107.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.