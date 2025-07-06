Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Price Up 34% – What’s Next?

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) traded up 34% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34. 850,047 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 686% from the average session volume of 108,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Up 34.0%

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oceanic Iron Ore

In other Oceanic Iron Ore news, insider Frank Giustra sold 1,629,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$342,520.90. Insiders have sold a total of 1,749,949 shares of company stock valued at $368,344 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 107.26% of the company’s stock.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

