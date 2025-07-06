Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,009 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 21.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 122.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 157.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $24.49. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.55.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $486.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONB. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Old National Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares set a $24.00 price target on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

