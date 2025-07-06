Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,592 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 21.8% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City National Bank of Florida MSD acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $237.39 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $237.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $666.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,366 shares of company stock valued at $83,103,603 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $221.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.15.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

