Pantheon Resrcs (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Shares Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

Pantheon Resrcs (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 103,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 250,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Pantheon Resrcs Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56.

Pantheon Resrcs Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

Featured Stories

