Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 133.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 99,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 665.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.52.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $35.74 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $44.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.92.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $854.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 50.41%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $1,014,005.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 362,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,428,982.50. The trade was a 7.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $119,761.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 171,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,943.78. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,176,362 shares of company stock worth $39,645,976. Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

