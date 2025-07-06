ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) Trading Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.68 and last traded at $16.71. Approximately 1,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 13,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

ProShares Short Real Estate Trading Down 0.2%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short Real Estate

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Short Real Estate stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 7.14% of ProShares Short Real Estate at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Short Real Estate Company Profile

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

