PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 845 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in PTC were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in PTC by 153.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.69.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $318,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,960. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of PTC opened at $175.13 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.38 and a fifty-two week high of $203.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $636.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.64 million. PTC had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.