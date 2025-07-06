Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Trading 33.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Free Report) were up 33.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 1,473,213 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 665% from the average daily volume of 192,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Radius Gold Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$17.72 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

About Radius Gold

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

