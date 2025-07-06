Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Trading 33.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. 1,473,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 665% from the average session volume of 192,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Radius Gold Stock Up 10.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Radius Gold Company Profile

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

