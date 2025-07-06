RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in RadNet were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 377.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RadNet Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of RadNet stock opened at $56.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -130.60 and a beta of 1.41. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $93.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on RDNT. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of RadNet from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of RadNet from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.
RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.
