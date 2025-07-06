ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives $259.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $259.33.

RMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $274.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $256.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ResMed has a 1-year low of $188.56 and a 1-year high of $263.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 23.79%.

In other news, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total value of $486,940.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,586.82. This represents a 25.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $1,680,688.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 455,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,580,799.20. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,013 shares of company stock worth $6,863,532. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 23,982.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 733,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,207,000 after acquiring an additional 730,510 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ResMed by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,325,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $531,706,000 after acquiring an additional 566,046 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in ResMed by 1,168.5% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 590,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,272,000 after acquiring an additional 544,311 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,605,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ResMed by 813.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,387,000 after buying an additional 394,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

