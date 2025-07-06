Ridgeline Wealth LLC Has $568,000 Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ridgeline Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,558 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.5% of Ridgeline Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ridgeline Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drystone LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,214. This represents a 50.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Up 0.4%
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 167.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Apple Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.20%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays set a $173.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.95.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
