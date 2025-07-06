Ridgeline Wealth LLC Has $568,000 Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ridgeline Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,558 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.5% of Ridgeline Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ridgeline Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drystone LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,214. This represents a 50.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $213.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.35 and its 200 day moving average is $218.66. The company has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 167.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays set a $173.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.