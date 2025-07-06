Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Shares Up 71.4% – Here’s What Happened

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 71.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 509,880 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 309% from the average daily volume of 124,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Rokmaster Resources Trading Up 71.4%
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.99.
About Rokmaster Resources
Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.
