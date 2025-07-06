Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Cuts Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,685 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.9% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $134,877,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,439,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,237,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $159.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $160.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock valued at $584,414,209. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, June 16th. Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.19.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

