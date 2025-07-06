Rossby Financial LCC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 67,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,526,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 15,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $223.08 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The company has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

