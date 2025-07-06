Rossby Financial LCC Acquires New Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,878,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,686,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,513,000 after buying an additional 897,916 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 11,280.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,923,000 after buying an additional 860,239 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $76,303,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 322.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 711,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,287,000 after purchasing an additional 542,964 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $109.60 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $130.55. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.26.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRU. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.15.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 1,675,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,168,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,744,723.04. This trade represents a 112.29% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

