Rossby Financial LCC Acquires New Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCOR. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $110,620,000. Essential Planning LLC. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 7,558.5% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 717,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,740,000 after acquiring an additional 708,308 shares during the period. BCO Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,749,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,556,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 5,680.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 235,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 231,814 shares during the period.
Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Performance
Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF stock opened at $68.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.11. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.45.
About Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF
The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.
