Rossby Financial LCC Acquires Shares of 1,823 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000.

DFAX stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.66.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

