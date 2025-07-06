Rossby Financial LCC Acquires Shares of 272 iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAI. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 1st quarter worth $450,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 488.0% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 1st quarter worth $508,000.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAI opened at $171.69 on Friday. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 52 week low of $114.17 and a 52 week high of $171.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.37.

About iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

