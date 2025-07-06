Rossby Financial LCC Acquires Shares of 3,252 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICLN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 234,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 33,563 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 43,819 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $14.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.1396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

