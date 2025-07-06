Rossby Financial LCC Buys New Position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 24,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 131,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Up 8.9%

Shares of FLQL stock opened at $63.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.95. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

