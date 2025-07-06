Rossby Financial LCC Buys New Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Main Street Group LTD grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $26.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.66. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

