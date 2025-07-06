Rossby Financial LCC Buys Shares of 1,236 iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,933,000.

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average of $44.08. iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $46.04.

About iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

