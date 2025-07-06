Rossby Financial LCC Buys Shares of 300 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 3,507.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKTA. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Okta from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $132.00 price objective on Okta and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.59.

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $58,268.49. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $284,021.28. This represents a 17.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total value of $708,835.95. Following the sale, the executive owned 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,389.73. This trade represents a 26.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,935 shares of company stock worth $1,100,347 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA opened at $99.09 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $127.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 157.29, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Okta had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

