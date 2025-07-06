Rossby Financial LCC Buys Shares of 638 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RoundAngle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 235,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,218,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 116,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.04. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.