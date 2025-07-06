Rossby Financial LCC Invests $30,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 8,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $109.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.68. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.04 and a 1-year high of $111.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

