Rossby Financial LCC Invests $32,000 in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 302.2% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $566,000.

Shares of JGRO stock opened at $86.48 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.33 and a 1-year high of $86.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of -1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.39.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

