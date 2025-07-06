Rossby Financial LCC Invests $33,000 in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPLX. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 32.5% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Stock Down 0.3%

MPLX stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $54.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.21. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.9565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

