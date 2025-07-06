Rossby Financial LCC Invests $37,000 in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 447.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Core & Main by 1,491.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Core & Main by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Core & Main by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Core & Main from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Core & Main from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Core & Main from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In related news, CFO Robyn L. Bradbury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $1,512,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,555 shares in the company, valued at $517,491.95. This represents a 74.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Schaller sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $538,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,895. This trade represents a 33.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,703 shares of company stock worth $8,164,310 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Trading Up 0.8%

Core & Main stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.22 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 5.47%. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

