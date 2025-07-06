Rossby Financial LCC Invests $37,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $37,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $437,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Galvan Research dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.29.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $104.24 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.83 and its 200 day moving average is $109.75.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.63%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.