Rossby Financial LCC Invests $42,000 in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 81.4% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 13,612 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 27.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2,213.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 709,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,748,000 after buying an additional 678,766 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $106.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $64.31 and a 12-month high of $106.96.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In other news, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $2,572,035.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,426,429.16. This represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $149,054.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 141,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,869,765.20. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,705,106. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Oppenheimer lowered Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

