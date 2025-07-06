Rossby Financial LCC Invests $46,000 in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY opened at $62.61 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.77. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

