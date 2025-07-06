Rossby Financial LCC Invests $48,000 in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,091,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,089 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 56,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,682.80. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.0%

COF stock opened at $220.94 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $221.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.66.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.