Rossby Financial LCC Invests $52,000 in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kenvue by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 245,885,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kenvue by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,543,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,741 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Kenvue by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,661,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,682,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kenvue by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,068,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,854 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Kenvue by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,719,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,269,721 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Kenvue Stock Up 0.6%

KVUE stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.83. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.