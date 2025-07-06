Rossby Financial LCC Invests $53,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MetLife by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,663,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,019,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,931,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,901,000 after purchasing an additional 158,107 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $730,716,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in MetLife by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,052,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,434,000 after purchasing an additional 958,458 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MetLife by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,434,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,869,000 after purchasing an additional 290,734 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MET shares. UBS Group raised their target price on MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on MetLife from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MetLife from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

MetLife Stock Down 0.8%

MET stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.74 and its 200-day moving average is $80.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

